Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops Again

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped seven-tenths of a cent Thursday to $4.856, its second consecutive decrease following a run of five increases in six days totaling 3.4 cents. The average price is 1.8 cents more than one week ago and 4.3 cents higher than one month ago but 86.7 cents less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.517 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5, including two-tenths of a cent Wednesday. The national average price rose two-tenths of a cent to $3.686, its 23rd consecutive increase. It has risen 25.1 cents over the past 23 days, including eight-tenths of a cent of a cent Wednesday. The national average price is 4.1 cents more than one week ago and 24.3 cents higher than one month ago, but 42.8 cents less the one year ago. It has dropped $1.33 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.