Desert Care Network Celebrates Donate Life Month

Desert Regional Medical Center and JFK Memorial Hospital held Donate Life Month Flag Raising Ceremonies today. The event took place in the morning at the West Patio of the Stergios Building (Bell Tower) at Desert Regional Medical Center and in the parking lot adjacent to the Main Lobby at JFK Memorial Hospital early in the afternoon. The event thanked the Desert Care Network staff for their dedication to encouraging communities to donate organs, eyes, and tissue to save the lives of their neighbors. OneLegacy’s CEO Tom Mone, lead the Gift of Life flag-raising ceremonies to commemorate April as Donate Life Month at both Desert Regional in Palm Springs and JKF Hospital in Indio. Attendees included OneLegacy officials, Desert Care Network staff, and members of the local community. OneLegacy is the organization that serves southern California’s bridge to life through organ, eye, and tissue donation. At the event, an organ donor recipient shared how organ donation saved their life, and allowed them to raise their child who is now a Microsoft executive. In 2021, Desert Regional Medical Center was honored with a Platinum Award by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for its collaboration with OneLegacy and its family support practices for donors and organ recipients.