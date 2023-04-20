Desert Hot Springs to Host Free Block Party, Unveiling for Art Installation

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – The city will host a free block party Saturday to celebrate and unveil a multi-story immersive art installation and mural in the downtown area of Desert Hot Springs. The festivities will be held Saturday starting at 11 a.m. at the mural, located at 11940 Palm Drive, according to the city. The mural, covering an entire building at the corner of Palm Drive and Pierson Boulevard, was unanimously approved by the City Council March 7. "This project is one that truly fulfills the mission of our Arts in Public Places effort," Interim City Manager Doria Wilms said in a statement. "The installation will provide enjoyment for all those who live in the area year-round, increase tourism to the city and really embrace what we are doing to foster arts and economic development." The block party to celebrate its completion will feature food from local food trucks, music by LDSG, a free student workshop by the Kreatr team and a view of the mural that city officials expect to set the downtown corridor’s tone, city officials said. The mural is being painted by California artist "TRAV" in collaboration with the art collective Seventh Letter and Known Gallery, according to city officials. TRAV began transforming public spaces through graffiti in the 1990s, has completed art pieces across the globe and has partnered with businesses including Google, Intel and Budweiser. His new piece in Desert Hot Springs will feature patterns, compositions and imagery to match the history of the city, according to city officials. "It’s the start of something that will become great for our downtown, and we are thrilled to do this during Desert X and the neighboring arts and music festivals," Mayor Scott Matas said in a statement. City officials said the project will be funded by the city’s Arts in Public Places Funds, which aims to develop and maintain a visual arts program, and to improve the area for spectators through exterior painting, lighting and landscaping. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.