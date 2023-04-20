Edgar Ramirez and Abbey Lee Talk Netflix’s “Florida Man”

Edgar Ramirez is our Florida Man in Netflix’s new action-comedy series. Abbey Lee is the catalyst that made the Florida Man return to the Sunshine State. I spent some time with both Ramirez and Lee to talk about the making of "Florida Man." "Florida Man" is now available to stream on Netflix. Check out our interview below. For our complete look at "Florida Man," click here. Premise: Mike Valentine (Edgar Ramirez) is a struggling ex-cop forced to return to his home state of Florida to find a Philly mobster’s (Emory Cohen) runaway girlfriend (Abbey Lee). What should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/04/FLORIDA_MAN_Interview.mp4