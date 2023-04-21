Motorist Dies Behind Wheel, Driving Aimlessly into Woodcrest Field

WOODCREST (CNS) – A motorist died while at the wheel of a vehicle in Woodcrest Friday, driving aimlessly into a field and coming to a stop without hitting anything. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. in the area of Ridgeway Avenue and Van Buren Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. The victim, whose name was not immediately released, was at the wheel of a sedan when he steered off the road and into a vacant space during "some type of medical emergency," CHP officials said. CHP officers and Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location minutes later and pronounced the motorist dead at the scene. The vehicle was undamaged, and nothing in the area appeared to have been hit, according to the CHP. An autopsy was pending to determine the cause of death. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.