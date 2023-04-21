Motorist Fatally Injured in Two-Vehicle Wreck on I-15 in Elsinore

LAKE ELSINORE (CNS) – A 33-year-old motorist was killed Friday in a two- vehicle collision on Interstate 15 in Lake Elsinore. Luis Solano Guzman of Menifee was fatally injured just after 2 a.m. on southbound I-15, just north of Nichols Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that Guzman was at the wheel of a sedan that impacted a pickup in the middle lanes, though the circumstances weren’t immediately clear. Riverside County Fire Department paramedics arrived within a few minutes and pronounced the victim dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup, whose identity was not disclosed, was not injured. CHP officers partially shut down the southbound side of I-15 at the location until 4 a.m. while a preliminary investigation was conducted and the wreckage was cleared. No one was arrested. The crash remains under investigation. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Riverside CHP office at 951-637-8000. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.