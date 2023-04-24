Charges Expected Against San Jacinto Senior Accused of Killing Wife

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a 70-year-old man suspected of fatally stabbing his wife in their San Jacinto home. Lorenzo Salciedo Liera Jr. was arrested and booked into the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside Thursday on suspicion of murder for the slaying of 71- year-old Ruth Liera. The case has been submitted to the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office for review. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez, patrol deputies were sent to Liera’s apartment in the 1700 block of South Santa Fe Avenue, near Esplanade Avenue, about 7:30 a.m. Thursday to investigate reports of an assault. Ramirez said that upon entering the residence, deputies found Ruth Liera dead as a result of "multiple sharp force injuries." Her husband was outside the apartment and was detained without incident, the sergeant said. After he was questioned at length by Central Homicide Unit detectives, Lorenzo Liera was formally arrested and jailed Thursday night. A possible motive for the alleged attack was not disclosed. Background information on the suspect was unavailable. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.