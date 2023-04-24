Morongo Casino to Hold Job Fairs in May

CABAZON (CNS) – The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa in Cabazon will host two job recruitment fairs next month, seeking to fill a range of positions. The first hiring event is scheduled for May 2, followed by an additional fair on May 16. Both events are slated from 10 a.m. to noon in the resort’s Marketplace food court. "As we approach the summer season, we’re excited to bring on new team members to support our consistent growth and continue building a team that goes above and beyond for our guests," resort Chief Operating Officer Richard St. Jean said in a statement. "Those with hospitality and restaurant experience should consider joining us as we work together to exceed guest expectations and provide unforgettable experiences." Similar recruitment drives were held last year and in 2021. Officials said a variety of slots need to be filled, including cashiers, custodians, promotions personnel, room attendants and security guards. Culinary jobs are also open in the Marketplace food hall that opened almost exactly one year ago, with international menus designed by celebrity Chef Fabio Viviani. St. Jean noted that the resort "offers competitive wages and benefits," including "medical, dental and vision insurance options for full- time team members and dependents." Jobs additionally feature 401K retirement plans and vacation time. Prospects can see listings and upload their resumes ahead of time at http://www.morongocasinoresort.com/employment. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.