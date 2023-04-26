Fallen RSO Deputy’s Family Gets New Home Through Tunnel To Towers Foundation

Last week, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office (RSO) announced that the family of Deputy Calhoun received a new mortgage-free home through the Fallen First Responders Home Program. This program, offered by the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, pays off mortgages and purchases homes for families of first responders who died in the line of duty, leaving behind young children. Deputy Calhoun was killed in January while responding to a domestic violence call. His wife and three children were left behind, but thanks to the generosity of the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, they now have a new home. The Tunnel to Towers Foundation has provided over 600 homes to the families of fallen first responders through their Fallen First Responders Home Program. The organization’s goal is to ensure stability and security for families of first responders who face sudden loss. The foundation’s work is an extension of the work that began after the tragedy of 9/11, honoring the heroes of the military who have passed since then. The foundation believes that it’s equally important to honor the sacrifice of first responders who continue to make the ultimate sacrifice every day. We had the opportunity to catch up with the Tunnel to Towers Foundation about this generous gift and learned that 95 cents of every dollar donated goes to fund their programs. The foundation’s commitment to transparency and efficiency ensures that donations go directly to those who need it most. If you’re interested in supporting the Tunnel to Towers Foundation, visit their website at www.t2t.org.