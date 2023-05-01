Rain, Snow In Forecast As Storm System Rolls Into Inland Region

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A cold storm will sweep across the Inland Empire Wednesday and Thursday, producing rain, snow and possibly thunderstorms, according to the National Weather Service. The agency said the first significant precipitation in the region since March will arrive Wednesday night and continue through Thursday before rotating to the northeast. "Given the current forecast track and timing of this system, the most likely time for widespread precipitation would be late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with showers and a slight chance of thunderstorms," the NWS said. "Given the showery nature of the precipitation, there could be quite a lot of variation in amounts over short distances, with the greater amounts not necessarily in the mountains." The Riverside metropolitan area is expected to receive a quarter- to a half-inch of rain. The Coachella Valley and parts father east, however, may only receive trace amounts of precipitation. "Snow levels will fall to 5,000 to 5,500 feet for late Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with at least a few inches of snowfall possible above 6,000 feet," the Weather Service said. Meteorologists said the trough of low pressure will push inland from the Pacific Northwest and slide into the Great Basin in Nevada and Utah by the end of the week, followed by dry conditions. Gusty winds are in the forecast for the San Gorgonio Pass and other wind-prone locations. Daytime temperatures in the Riverside metropolitan area from Tuesday to Thursday will be 10 to 15 degrees cooler than the last week, with highs peaking in the low to mid 60s. Overnight lows will drop to around 50 for the rest of the week. In the Coachella Valley, the highs from Tuesday to Thursday will hover in the mid 70s, with lows in the low 50s, while in the Temecula Valley, the mercury will top out at 60 degrees, with lows in the mid 40s on those days, according to the NWS. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.