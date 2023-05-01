Riverside County Firefighters Stop Forward Progress of Brush Fire in Thermal

THERMAL (CNS) – Cal Fire/Riverside County firefighters have stopped the forward progress of a brush fire that burned an estimated three to five acres of grass in Thermal and is 10% contained. The brush fire which burned near the intersection of Pierce Street and Avenue 68 in Thermal was reported at 12:17 p.m., according to the department. Heavy mop-up was underway, the department reported. No injuries were reported. Road closures were put into place at Pierce Street between Avenue 66 and Avenue 70, according to the department. The cause of the fire remained under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.