Stagecoach Country Music Festival Sees Fewer Arrests Than in 2022

INDIO (CNS) – Last weekend’s Stagecoach county music festival saw a decrease in arrests and a slight increase in citations compared with last year, officials said. According to statistics released Monday by the Indio Police Department, this year’s event saw a 3% increase in citations and a 22% decrease in arrests compared with 2022’s festival. Police reported 65 citations, mostly for unlawful use of a handicap- parking placard. A total of 98 arrests were made, the majority of them for false identification. Other arrests made throughout the weekend included 46 for public intoxication, one for a property crime and two unspecified arrests. There were also two citations issued for people parking in a handicap parking spot. Additionally, traffic congestion was kept to a minimum, according to police. No major concert-related safety or criminal incidents were reported. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.