Two Pedestrians Killed In Separate Accidents Across The Valley

Two pedestrians were hit and killed on separate occasions within hours of each other yesterday evening. One in Palm Desert off of Alessandro Drive and Portola Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office left a statement reading in part, "Upon arrival, deputies located a pedestrian in the roadway that had been struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian suffered major injuries and was transported to a local hospital, where they were pronounced deceased." The driver of the vehicle remained on the scene and is cooperating with law enforcement. On the West end of the valley, just a couple hours later. "Just after 9:45 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian. Upon arrival, they located a male subject down in the middle of the roadway." says Lieutenant Mike Villegas with the Palm Springs Police Department. This time off of Ramon Road and Crossley Road. "After further investigation, it was determined. The driver was driving Eastbound on Ramon Road, and while fortunately there was the pedestrian in the roadway and he struck the pedestrian and after impact the male subject was pronounced deceased." Lieutenant Villegas says. "The bottom line is people have to be cautious of safety, their safety if they’re walking on the streets. I get it, we have a lot of tourists in town and we do have homeless on our streets." As far as overall road safety. "I would recommend is to people be very cautious and aware of their surroundings. If a pedestrian decides to cross a major roadway, like Ramon Road is a busy roadway. Wait to get the right away, you know, wait for the signal light to turn on and you have the right away. As far as the drivers. I highly recommend taking a defensive approach, so constantly being aware of your surroundings just because you have the right away doesn’t always mean people are going to obey the traffic laws or singles and so forth. Again, this isn’t the first time that Palm Springs intersection has seen a fatal collision, almost a year ago a pickup truck collided with a motorcycle, leaving at least one person dead and another person severely injured.