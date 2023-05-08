Man Accused of Joining Others in Killing Winchester Senior Due in Court

MURRIETA (CNS) – One of four men accused of gunning down a 78-year-old Winchester resident during a home invasion robbery is slated to be arraigned Tuesday. Clifford John Franken, 53, of Hemet is charged with first-degree murder, robbery, burglary and special circumstance allegations of killing in the course of a robbery and killing in the commission of a burglary. Franken, who is being held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta, is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday at the Southwest Justice Center. His co-defendants, 51-year-old Matthew Patrick Fromer of Menifee, 46- year-old Kevin Richard Hirsch of Menifee and Joseph Michael Salvati are accused of killing Robert Bettencourt on March 3. Fromer and Hirsch were arraigned last week, pleading not guilty to charges identical to Franken’s. Salvati is in custody in another jurisdiction and is slated to make his initial court appearance on Friday at the Murrieta courthouse. He’s charged identically to his co-defendants. Fromer and Hirsch are being held without bail — Fromer at the Byrd Detention Center, and Hirsch at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside. According to Riverside County sheriff’s Sgt. Ed Baeza and court documents, the men allegedly forced their way into Bettencourt’s house in the 28000 block of Whitaker Street, near Grand Avenue, sometime on March 3, assaulting and ultimately shooting the victim to death. The criminal complaint alleges Hirsch was the triggerman. The victim’s fate remained unknown for three days, until loved ones contacted sheriff’s officials after unsuccessful attempts to reach him, prompting deputies to conduct a welfare check, Baeza said. Bettencourt’s body was discovered inside the house, where indications of a struggle and forced entry were evident, according to investigators. Over the ensuing two months, Central Homicide Unit detectives developed leads that ultimately pointed to the defendants as the alleged perpetrators, though specific details regarding the investigation weren’t provided. Court documents show that Franken has a prior conviction for vehicle theft, while Fromer has a prior felony for driving under the influence of drugs, and Hirsch has two prior felonies in another jurisdiction that weren’t listed. Salvati has priors in Riverside County for carjacking and felony evading, documents indicated. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.