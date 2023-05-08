‘Stranger Things’ filming halted because of writers’ strike

(CNN) — Plans for filming the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things" has been paused due to the writers’ strike. Co-creators and co-showrunners Matt Duffer and Ross Duffer, known as the Duffer brothers, tweeted a statement over the weekend on the account for the Netflix show’s writers’ room. "Duffers here. Writing does not stop when filming begins," the tweet reads. "While we’re excited to start production with our amazing cast and crew, it is not possible during this strike," the Duffers wrote. "We hope a fair deal is reached soon so we can all get back to work. Until then — over and out. #wgastrong." The Writers Guild of America (WGA) went on strike on May 2 in an effort to seek better compensation and other concessions from studios and streaming companies. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.