UPDATED: Felon Accused of Trying to Recruit Girl for Sexual Services Due in Court

MURRIETA (CNS) – A preliminary hearing for a convicted sex trafficker accused of trying to pressure a Winchester girl to work for him as a prostitute was postponed Wednesday. Isaac Symeon Bragg, 43, of Hemet was arrested in April following a Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Bragg is charged with false imprisonment, attempted human trafficking, felony annoyance of a child and a sentence-enhancing allegation of targeting a vulnerable victim. The defendant pleaded not guilty during his arraignment on April 27. The preliminary hearing, which will determine whether there is sufficient evidence to take the case to trial, was confirmed and assigned Wednesday to the courtroom of Superior Court Judge F. Paul Dickerson at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta. However, an unspecified scheduling conflict involving one of the attorneys prompted the judge to reset the hearing to May 24. Bragg is being held on $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Josh Hephner, on the afternoon of April 20, the victim, identified only as a Winchester teen, was riding her bike in the 31000 block of Manford Drive, near Leon Road, when the defendant allegedly stopped his four-door Mercedes sedan and blocked the street, preventing her from passing. Hephner alleged Bragg "asked the juvenile several inappropriate personal questions, which made her extremely uncomfortable." "The juvenile was eventually able to ride away on her bike and fled to a nearby shopping center, where she called her parents for help," the sergeant said. He said the victim, who was not injured, and her parents filed a report with the sheriff’s department, and detectives initiated an investigation that ultimately led to confirmation of the identity of the driver of the Mercedes — Bragg. Investigators learned the defendant was a registered sex offender and had been federally convicted of trafficking a minor for sex, for which he was on probation, according to Hephner. "Based on the investigation, it appears he was attempting to recruit this juvenile for purposes of sex," the sheriff’s spokesman said. On April 25, detectives served a search warrant at Bragg’s residence in the 22000 block of Soboba Road, resulting in the seizure of "items of evidentiary value to support his actions of sex trafficking," Hephner said. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.