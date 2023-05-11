Pedestrian Struck, Killed Trying to Dash Across Interstate 215 in Perris

PERRIS (CNS) – A 44-year-old man was struck and killed Thursday by an SUV as he attempted to run across Interstate 215 in Perris. Robert Nira of Perris was fatally hit about 1 a.m. on southbound I- 215, just south of Fourth Street, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Mike Lassig said Nira accessed the freeway via the east side shoulder, successfully crossed northbound lanes and then "jumped over the center median wall" to cross to the west side of the six-lane corridor. Lassig said that as the victim "began running in a westerly direction," a 2016 Subaru Outback in the fast lane of southbound I-215 hit him. Nira was hurled onto the shoulder of the southbound lanes. A 34-year- old Menifee man at the wheel of the SUV, whose identity was not disclosed, immediately stopped and called 911. The driver was not injured. Riverside County Fire Department paramedics reached the location within a few minutes and pronounced Nira dead at the scene. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the Temecula CHP office at 951-506-2000. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.