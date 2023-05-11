Remains Located in Wooded Area Possibly Those of Wanted Lake Hills Man

LAKE MATHEWS (CNS) – The remains of a person located in a wooded area near Lake Mathews may be those of a 22-year-old man suspected of shooting through a wall at his family’s home and then fleeing, authorities said Thursday. The body was discovered Wednesday morning in the 16500 block of Orangewind Lane, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Brandon Mullins said deputies and sheriff’s volunteers were scouring the area as part of an effort to find Christian Stuart, who was wanted for a shooting at his family’s property last month. "As a result of the search, a deceased subject with an apparent self- inflicted gunshot wound was located in a heavily wooded area behind residences," Mullins said. The remains were turned over to coroner’s officials for further examination and to confirm the person’s identity. According to sheriff’s Capt. Kevin Lamb, on the night of April 11, there was an unspecified confrontation inside Stuart’s mother’s home in the 12000 block of Wildflower Lane, in an unincorporated area known as Lake Hills. Lamb said deputies were called to the house and encountered the victim, who reported that her son "had fired several shots into a wall inside the residence." "Deputies learned that the family dog had been grazed by a bullet during the shooting," Lamb said, adding that the canine received veterinary care and was expected to fully recover. Stuart fled the house immediately after allegedly opening fire, prompting deputies to search surrounding areas with the aid of a sheriff’s helicopter crew, but to no avail, according to the captain. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.