8-Year-Old Dead, 4 Injured in Head-on Collision at Riverside Intersection

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – An 8-year-old boy was killed and his 10-year-old sister and 16-year-old brother were critically injured, along with two adults, in a head-on collision Tuesday at a Riverside intersection. The crash occurred about 7:30 a.m. at Arlington and Stover avenues, in the La Sierra Acres neighborhood, according to the Riverside Police Department and Riverside Fire Department. The 10-year-old girl and 16-year-old boy suffered are hospitalized in critical condition at a Riverside hospital, Riverside Police Department Officer Ryan J. Railsback said. Their 25-year-old sister who was in the car with them was also seriously hurt and hospitalized. A 22-year-old man, the sole occupant of the other vehicle, were also in serious condition, authorities said. The man was driving a Honda that apparently went out of control on Arlington Avenue, slamming head-on into the Nissan carrying the children, according to reports from the scene. All four occupants of the Nissan are siblings, according to Railsback. Battalion Chief Garrett Coryell said two engine crews and a truck company, numbering a dozen personnel, were sent to the location and found the mangled wreck. "One patient (was) ejected, three were trapped, with a total of five critically injured," Coryell said. Firefighters used heavy equipment to free the trapped parties, Coryell said. "The five patients were transported to area hospitals by American Medical Response ambulances, with RFD personnel assisting all," Coryell said. Riverside Police Department officers were trying to sort out what happened, including whether the Honda's speed and alcohol or drugs may have been factors, Railsback said. The Riverside Police Department's Major Accident Investigation Team was handling the investigation and were assisted by the Riverside County District Attorney's Office and the Riverside County Sheriff's-Coroner's Office. The release of name of the 8-year-old boy is pending the completion of the coroner's investigation, according to Railsback.