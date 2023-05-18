Senior Dies After Crash near Hemet Possibly Precipitated by Health Impairment

HEMET (CNS) – A 73-year-old woman whose SUV struck a roadside berm just west of Hemet died at the scene, but there were indications she may have suffered a stroke or other medical emergency that precipitated the accident and caused her death, authorities said Thursday. Linda Owens of Menifee died shortly after 6 p.m. Wednesday in the 26000 block of California Avenue, near Highway 74, between Hemet and the unincorporated community of Green Acres, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Jason Montez told City News Service Owens was at the wheel of her 2016 Kia Sorento, going westbound at an unknown speed, when she lost control and steered off the two-lane road. "The vehicle struck an embankment and went airborne," Montez told CNS. The SUV came to rest near the roadway. Owens’ front-seat passenger, identified only as a 41-year-old Menifee man, was uninjured and called 911. Paramedics reached the location a short time later and pronounced Owens dead at the scene. "We have not determined what caused the crash," Montez said "It appears this may have been a medical emergency experienced by the driver." An autopsy on Owens was pending Thursday. The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP San Gorgonio office at 951-769-2000. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.