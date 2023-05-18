Tough loss for the Firebirds shutout by Wranglers who force Game 5

A tough loss on the ice for the Coachella Valley Firebirds against the Calgary Wranglers. The Firebirds were shutout by the Wranglers, 1-0, to even up the best-of-five series and lead to a winner take all Game 5 this Friday. Wranglers’ Dustin Wolf had 27 saves while Firebirds’ Joey Daccord had 31 saves of 32. The Firebirds were outdone by Calgary when it came to getting the puck to the net as the Wranglers’ defense proved to be a force especially in the final minutes. Upon his return to the lineup, star rookie forward, Tye Kartye didn[‘t mince words when it came to saying what needed to be done. "We need to have a fast start, a fast start is going to be key on Friday." Tough loss for our @Firebirds but their heads are held high & the guys are already focused on Friday, including AHL ROTY Tye Kartye. "We got to have a fast start, fast start is going to be key on Friday." @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/HFrW6hFv5C — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) May 18, 2023 Our Tim O’Brien and Tali Letoi caught up with the team after the loss. Earlier Article: The Coachella Valley Firebirds had the upper hand heading into Game 4 against the Calgary Wranglers, leading the series 2-1 in a best-of-five series. They have some familiar faces back in their lineup tonight at their nest of Acrisure Arena, that includes the American Hockey League’s Rookie of the Year, star forward, Tye Kartye. Jesper Froden and Chris Driedger will also be suiting up for the birds tonight after the Seattle Kraken got eliminated in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. This is the first time the Wranglers have found themselves on the ropes, trailing the Firebirds and now in a must win game in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Our Tim O’Brien and Tali Letoi give us a preview.