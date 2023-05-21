5th Annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic

The annual Anthony Anderson Celebrity Golf Classic is set to start this evening, with the actor, his foundation, and countless celebrities to tee off for the greater good of the community. This is Andersons’s fifth golf classic here in the Coachella Valley, hosted at Bighorn Golf Club, it’s a two day event, starting tonight with a VIP reception and silent auction. The event helps raise funds for the Anthony Anderson Family Foundation, which benefits organizations like the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles, The Boys and Girls Club of America, The Black Academy of Arts and Letters, The Los Angeles Mission, and so many more. Anderson told me he was inspired when he saw many of his friends hosting charity golf tournaments and decided five years ago that it was time to have one of his own, all benefiting grassroots organizations. He mentioned that he enjoyed being here in the Coachella Valley, and thought Bighorn Golf Club was the best place to do it, because of their top-tier golf course. Some celebrities that will be in attendance and begin play Sunday morning are Steve Garvey, Marcus Allen, Smokey Robinson, and many more. The award reception will take place on Sunday afternoon, and Anderson did tell me that although the event is about raising funds for organizations, he does try his best to win the tournament every year. We wish all the participants good luck. For more information please visit: https://www.hammondentertainment.com/