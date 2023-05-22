CHP: Pedestrian Killed Walking in Fast Lane on 91 Freeway in Corona

CORONA (CNS) – A 21-year-old man was struck and killed while walking on the Riverside (91) Freeway in Corona, authorities said Monday. Cory Hunter of Corona was fatally injured just before 3 a.m. Sunday on the eastbound 91, roughly a half-mile west of Serfas Club Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Officer Javier Navarro told City News Service that Hunter was walking in the fast lane, for reasons unknown, when a woman at the wheel of a Toyota Corolla approached at an undetermined speed. "She was unable to avoid the pedestrian, and he was struck in the number one lane," Navarro said. The motorist, whose identity was not disclosed, immediately stopped. Corona Fire Department paramedics reached the location within 15 minutes and pronounced Hunter dead at the scene. The motorist was taken to a hospital for evaluation, but was not physically injured, according to Navarro. He said that her passenger, also not identified, did not require medical attention. Officers shut down four of five freeway lanes on the eastbound side to conduct a preliminary investigation. However, all lanes were re-opened two hours later, Navarro said. Anyone with information was asked to contact the CHP’s Riverside office at 951-637-8000. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.