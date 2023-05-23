Blaze Causes Major Damage to Jurupa Valley Business

JURUPA VALLEY (CNS) – A fire that erupted Tuesday in a Jurupa Valley auto shop caused significant damage but no injuries. The two-alarm blaze was reported at 8:15 a.m. in the 10000 block of 56th Street, near Steve Avenue, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Responding crews encountered flames raging in the 4,000-square-foot structure, located behind a residence. Crews from the Corona and Riverside fire departments were requested to provide mutual aid, officials said. Firefighters battled the blaze for roughly two hours before knocking it down. The house adjacent to the auto shop was not impacted. Crews were expected to spend most of Tuesday afternoon mopping up. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.