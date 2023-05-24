Man Who Shot at Child Near Sky Valley Sentenced to Over 6 Years

INDIO (CNS) – A 34-year-old man who shot at multiple victims, including a 7-year-old child, in an unincorporated area of Riverside County near Sky Valley pleaded guilty to felony charges Tuesday and was immediately sentenced to more than six-and-a-half years in state prison. Ryan David Sargent of Cathedral City pleaded guilty Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio to one felony count each of assault with a gun, willful child cruelty, being a convicted felon and narcotic addict in possession of a firearm and discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, according to court records. He was immediately sentenced to six years and eight months in state prison, according to Amy McKenzie of the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. Deputies from the Palm Desert sheriff’s station responded at around 3 p.m. May 7 to the 19000 block of Ford Avenue regarding a negligent discharge of a firearm, according to Sgt. Daniel Milbrandt of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. "The investigation revealed Sargent fired a shotgun multiple times in the direction of the victims, one being a 7-year-old juvenile, prior to fleeing the scene," Milbrandt said in a statement. "A search warrant of the residence was served and multiple firearms were seized." Sargent has an active felony probation violation warrant for his arrest out of San Bernardino County, according to Milbrandt. He was arrested by the Palm Desert Investigations Bureau and the Riverside County Gang Impact Team in the 68000 block of Lozano Court in Cathedral City. Sargent has no prior convictions in Riverside County. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.