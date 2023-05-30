90th Annual Palm Springs Firefighters Association Fish Fry to be Held Saturday

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The 90th annual Palm Springs Firefighters Association Fish Fry, featuring trout prepared by Palm Springs firefighters, will be held Saturday. The event will begin at 6 p.m. Saturday in Ruth Hardy Park, 700 Tamarisk Road, according to the city. "The Palm Springs Fire Association’s annual Fish Fry is a wonderful tradition going back 90 years that residents and firefighters alike look forward to every year," Fire Chief Paul Alvarado said in a statement. "It’s also a fantastic way to get to know your neighborhood firefighters while enjoying delicious fried fish made especially for the community we serve." The event will feature rainbow trout, corn on the cob, coleslaw, cold beverages, live music and dancing through the night, according to city officials. Burgers and hot dogs will be served to residents who don’t eat fish. Admission to the fish fry, which will end at 10 p.m., will be $10. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.