Cathedral City’s ‘Bazooka’ comes out victorious in front of hometown crowd

Rising boxer Leo ‘Bazooka’ Sanchez improved to 5-0 (4 KOs) after defeating Uhlices Reyes by knockout in the second round. The four-round super featherweight bout was the opening fight to open up the night at Fantasy Springs Casino. Bazooka had his grandpa and one of the best in the Valley, Joel Diaz, in his corner for the night. We’ve been following the Coachella Valley Native’s rise in the ring, as he aims to make a name for himself on the big stage. Our Tali Letoi spoke with Bazooka about training out of the Diaz Brothers Training Camp and representing his hometown. You can view that here.