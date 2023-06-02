Firebirds get fired up at Spotlight 29 Casino for Viewing Party

The Firebirds were on the road for Game 4 in Milwaukee taking on the Admirals in the Western Conference Finals series, but the party was in Coachella. More than 900 fans got together inside Spotlight 29 to cheer on their favorite hockey team and said they love having the Firebirds and these parties here in the Valley Our Tali Letoi spoke with some fans inside getting fired up. — The Firebirds fell to the Admirals for the second consecutive time which now leaves the series tied at 2-2 and a big Game 5 on Saturday that could change the momentum for this series. pic.twitter.com/raIe2eXC2F — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 2, 2023 Either way, one team will be facing elimination when the two teams come back and hit the ice here at Acrisure Arena.