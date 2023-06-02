Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week Gets Underway With Special Offers

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Greater Palm Springs Restaurant Week began Friday with prix fixe menus and exclusive special offers at participating restaurants in the Coachella Valley. Over 80 participating restaurants will offer special breakfast, brunch, lunch and/or dinner menus at set prices for 10 days — until June 11 — across the valley’s nine cities, according to Greater Palm Springs officials. The event "is the perfect opportunity to savor the start of summer – every poolside bite, every chilled cocktail, every sunset dinner with a view – with more options including prix fixe menus and exclusive special offers only available during Restaurant Week," Greater Palm Springs officials said. "This annual event returns … offering residents and visitors 10 days of exquisite dining experiences throughout our nine-city oasis." Restaurants will offer different meal-period offers — which excludes beverages, tax and gratuity — as low as $15 for breakfast, brunch or lunch, and as high as $59 for dinner, according to Greater Palm Springs officials. Attendees are encouraged to make reservations at the participating restaurants in advance due to the popularity of the event, but walk-ins will be accommodated. Participating in the event, Peaks Restaurant at the Palm Springs Aerial Tramway will offer a special three-course $59 prix fixe dinner menu in an effort to "elevate" Restaurant Week, according to tramway Public Relations Manager Madison Morgan. "Peaks Restaurant will offer a special dinner menu while guests enjoy spectacular views and a ride on the world’s largest rotating tramcar." The 10-day event does not require passes, tickets or coupons. Participating restaurants will offer their regular menus in addition to the Restaurant Week menus, Greater Palm Springs officials said. A full list of the participating restaurants and their special offers is available at visitgreaterpalmsprings.com/restaurant-week/. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.