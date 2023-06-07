Firefighters Knock Down Fire Engulfing Motor Home, Trees in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – Firefighters knocked down an early morning fire engulfing a large motor home and several trees in Palm Springs Wednesday. Crews responded at around 2:10 a.m. Wednesday to the 2700 block of Via Vaquero Road to a report of a structure fire, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. "Upon our arrival we found a large motor home and several trees (involved) in fire," officials said in a statement. "The motor home was parked in the front driveway of a residence." Water lines were placed to protect the residence and the fire was extinguished in 10 minutes, according to the department. Crews remained on the scene for three hours for overhaul and clean-up. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.