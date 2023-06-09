Palm Springs Art Museum to Host Free `Cocktail Cinema’ Summer Film Series

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum will host a free "Cocktail Cinema" summer film series featuring specially crafted cocktails and movies starting next week. The film series, which is set to run Thursdays from June 15 to July 27, will feature "four films with iconic soundtracks that reflect their time and place," museum officials said. "Each film will be paired with a specially crafted cocktail prepared by That’s The Spirit Mobile Bar." The series will get underway at 6 p.m. with a viewing of "Queen and Slim" at the Palm Springs Art Museum, 101 North Museum Drive, according to a statement from the museum. Though entry as admission will ultimately be based on a first-come first-served basis in the theatre, attendees must register in advance at store.psmuseum.org/cocktail-cinema/. The inaugural film is described as a young Black couple who are pulled over for a minor traffic violation following their first date, museum officials said. The incident escalates when a white policeman is killed and the two are forced to flee. "The soundtrack features various artists that honor the history and diversity of Black music and aims to continue the legacy of artists who used their music as activism," museum officials said. Attendees are encouraged to arrive an hour early to buy and indulge in the specialty drinks before settling in to watch the film, according to museum officials. The series will continue with "Pulp Fiction" June 29, "Moonlight" July 13, and "Selena" July 27. The film series will be presented in association with the Palm Springs International Film Festival. Free admission into the museum is offered Thursday nights from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.