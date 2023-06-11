CALDER CUP FINALS: Firebirds notch another shutout win in front of sold out crowd

The Coachella Valley Firebirds aren’t done yet after defeating the Hershey Bears 4-0 Saturday night to go up to a 2-0 series lead in the Calder Cup Finals. . Back-to-back shutout wins inside their barn of Acrisure Arena put them two wins shy of being Champions. Star goalie Joey Daccord becomes the first goaltender to begin the Calder Cup Finals with back-to-back shutouts since 1939. The second period was when things got rocking inside of the barn, but the final goal of the game was netted by Cameron Hughes, his first goal of the postseason. COAST TO COAST ✈️ Cameron Hughes flies to the net and notches his first of the #CalderCup Playoffs! @Firebirds | #CVvsHER pic.twitter.com/cawRpJbxh3 — American Hockey League (@TheAHL) June 11, 2023 The sold-out crowd was record-breaking for the playoffs in across the league with 10k+ fans packed in for the night. The Firebirds now head to Hershey, PA for Games 3 through 5. Next game is slated for Tuesday, puck drop at 4pm.