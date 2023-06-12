Eight People Injured After Car Falls 50 Feet in Beaumont

BEAUMONT (CNS) – One adult and seven juveniles were taken to a hospital after a vehicle crashed in Beaumont Sunday. The Riverside County Fire Department responded to the crash at around 8 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lambs Canyon and Dump roads. According to firefighters, the car fell 50 feet over the side of the road, leaving one adult with serious injuries and seven juveniles with moderate injuries. The cause of the crash was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.