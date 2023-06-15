One of Two People Injured in Indio Traffic Collision Extricated from Vehicle

INDIO (CNS) – One of two people injured in traffic collision in Indio Thursday was extricated from a vehicle. Fire crews responded at around 9:20 a.m. Thursday to Avenue 48 near Arabia Street in Indio to a report of a traffic collision with an extrication, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. "Firefighters arrived on scene of a traffic collision with two patients, one who was trapped," fire officials said in a statement at around 10:20 a.m. "The trapped patient has been extricated." The two injured individuals were taken to a hospital by ground ambulance, one with minor injuries and the other with minor to moderate injuries, according to fire officials. The Indio Police Department was investigating the collision. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.