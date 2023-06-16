Several golfers fight to make cut at 123rd U.S. Open

If the battle to get into the 123rd U.S. Open on golf’s longest wasn’t challenging enough, several golfers face another hurdle: trying to make the cut on Friday. Amateur Ben Carr made his major debut this week at Los Angeles Country Club and found himself right at the cutline of +2 for the tournament. But it’s still good to ensure a tee time for Saturday and Sunday on golf’s biggest stage. "Just learning a lot, I mean I’m 22. So I’m just trying to take everything as a learning experience and kind of go from there." Former USC star Trojan Justin Suh also found himself above the cutline Friday. And this isn’t his first U.S. Open but he’s always focused on getting better each and every time he finds himself on big stages. "Definitely put in very consistent work over the last 4-5 years… I was just always working on the same stuff and getting better at the small stuff I knew I needed to get better at. This course requires a lot of decision-making and I think we did a good job of that."