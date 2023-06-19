DannyLux to Receive Key to City of Desert Hot Springs, His Hometown Tuesday

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Latin musician DannyLux Tuesday will receive a Key to the City of Desert Hot Springs, which is his hometown. The 19-year-old singer will be presented the key by Mayor Scott Matas at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in the city’s council chamber, according to the city. "As an ambassador of the city, DannyLux has showcased Desert Hot Springs’ rich cultural heritage and vibrant arts scene to a wider audience," city officials said in a statement. "His remarkable talent and contributions have not only brought personal distinction, but has also shed light on the creative energy and artistic potential that exists within Desert Hot Springs." DannyLux will be recognized with the key for his recent performance at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival as well as for his positive impact on Desert Hot Springs residents and youth, according to city officials, who describe him as a talented musician and composer who has mesmerized audiences around the world. "This event will serve as recognition of DannyLux’s exceptional talent, his commitment to community engagement, and his contributions to the global music landscape," city officials said in a statement. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.