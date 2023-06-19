Hiker Bitten by Snake, Rescued from Rancho Mirage Trail

RANCHO MIRAGE (CNS) – A hiker who was bitten by a snake was rescued from a hiking trail in Rancho Mirage Monday. Fire crews responded around 8:40 a.m. Monday to the Bump and Grind Hiking Trail in Rancho Mirage to the report of the disabled hiker in a difficult to reach area, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. "Firefighters made access into location on UTV (utility terrain vehicles) and are bringing (the) patient down to awaiting ground ambulance to be transported to area hospital (with) minor injuries," Riverside County fire officials wrote in a statement. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.