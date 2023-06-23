"Heritage Day" from writer-director Lara Everly is about a young girl named Evie who decides to dress up like her estranged grandmother, a Holocaust survivor, on Heritage Day at school. Evie is played by Vivien Lyra Blair, currently starring in "The Boogeyman," and her mom Sarah is played by Rachel Bloom. I spoke with both Blair and Bloom alongside Everly as they take us behind-the-scenes of "Heritage Day." "Heritage Day" can be seen at the Palm Springs International Shortfest under the Awkward banner. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Shortfest_2023____Heritage_Day_.mp4