Seattle Kraken select Eduard Sale in first round of 2023 NHL Draft

With their first pick of the 2023 NHL Draft, the Kraken Organization selects forward Eduard Sale at No. 20 overall in the NHL Draft. Sale was voted Rookie of the Year while playing with the top Czech professional league this past season. During his time there, he notched seven goals and added seven assists in 43 games. A moment to remember ✨ Show Eduard some #SeattleLove ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/FWXH1Z4A04 — Seattle Kraken (@SeattleKraken) June 29, 2023 The 18-year-old is praised for his creativity and puck skills. Sale is also the first Czech player to be selected in this year’s draft. Meanwhile the Chicago Blackhawks selected Connor Bedard with the first overall pick to get the 2023 NHL Draft started. They would later pick Oliver Moore at No. 19 as well. CONNOR BEDARD, WELCOME TO CHICAGO pic.twitter.com/z4scGfUZ4I — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) June 28, 2023