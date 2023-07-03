Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians to Host 2 Independence Day Events

COACHELLA (CNS) – The Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians will begin its third annual Independence Day celebrations Monday evening with an event in Coachella. The first event will be held at 6 p.m. at the Coachella Crossroads, outside of the Spotlight 29 Casino. A second event will be held at the same time Tuesday at the Tortoise Rock Casino in Twentynine Palms, according to the Twenty-Nine Palms Band of Mission Indians. Both events will be free, open to the public and feature a 9 p.m. fireworks show. Blane Howard, two-time Arkansas Country Music Awards Male Vocalist of the Year, is set to headline both nights, according to tribe officials. The events will also include additional live musical entertainment, DJs, food trucks, games, giveaways, family activities and fireworks. Live music will begin at 7:30 p.m. Monday, and the event will air live on Jammin’ 99.5 KWXY-FM, with the station’s DJ Chase live on-site, tribe officials said. Tuesday’s event will feature a colors presentation at 6 p.m. and live entertainment will begin at 8 p.m. Both events are set to conclude at 10 p.m. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.