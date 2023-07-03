Where to watch all the 4th of July celebrations and fireworks on TV

(CNN) — Independence Day is finally here. It’s summer, the sun is out and your grill is hot but you’ve opted to avoid navigating crowded beaches or noisy bars for a more curated firework viewing experience. Luckily, there’s a number of TV specials set to air on Tuesday – and we’ve got you covered with the details on where to watch. CNN’s ‘The Fourth in America’ special Comprehensive coverage of the best fireworks from coast-to-coast returns Tuesday with CNN’s "The Fourth in America" special, giving viewers a front row seat to firework shows in Boston, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, New York City and Washington DC, among many other cities. Hosted by CNN’s Dana Bash and Boris Sanchez in Washington DC, along with Victor Blackwell and Cari Champion in San Diego, the special will also feature performances by Demi Lovato, Post Malone, Alanis Morrissette, Shania Twain and Brad Paisley, plus many more, including a special ensemble performance by The United States Air Force Band "The Fourth in America" airs live on CNN from 7 p.m. ET to 1 a.m. ET and will stream live for pay TV subscribers via CNN.com, CNN OTT and mobile apps under "TV Channels," or CNNgo where available. The special will also simulcast on CNN International and CNN en Español. PBS’s ‘A Capitol Fourth’ special Alfonso Ribiero hosts PBS’s "A Capitol Fourth" on Tuesday, which features coverage of Washington DC’s fireworks display from 20 different cameras positioned around the nation’s capital. Performances by Chicago, Boyz II Men, Belinda Carlisle, Renée Fleming, Babyface and Charles Esten throughout the evening will add to the chorus of America’s independence day celebration. The special will also feature appearances by the Muppets of Sesame street, and a special performance from Broadway’s Neil Diamond musical "A Beautiful Noise," which features classic Diamond hits such as "Sweet Caroline" and "America." The "Capitol Fourth" special airs live on PBS at 8 p.m. ET, and can be streamed live on PBS’s YouTube channel. NBC’s ‘Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular’ NBC is bringing back the network’s 46th annual "Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular" on Tuesday, with a live broadcast from New York City featuring a 25-minute firework show that spans over a mile across the East River. Co-hosted by "Today" anchors Craig Melvin and Dylan Dreyer, the event features performances by 5 Seconds of Summer, Carly Pearce and Pitbull, along with special performances from the casts of Broadway’s "Freestyle Love Supreme," "Moulin Rouge! The Musical!" and "Paradise Square." Padma Lakshmi, Craig Ferguson, Paulina Porizkova and Wolfgang Puck are set to appear in inspirational segments throughout the program. The "Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks® Spectacular" will air live on NBC and stream on Peacock from 8 p.m. ET to 10 p.m. ET. The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.