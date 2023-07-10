2 Adults, Child, Pet Displaced After Attic Fire In Indio Residence

INDIO (CNS) – Two adults, a child and a pet were displaced Monday due to an attic fire on a multifamily dwelling in Indio. Firefighters responded at 7:08 a.m. Monday to the 82800 block of Davis Drive to a report of a fire in the attic of a multifamily dwelling, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. By 7:22 a.m., the fire was contained to the attic and the American Red Cross responded to assist two adults, a child and a pet who were displaced. No injuries were reported. The Imperial Irrigation District and Southern California Gas Company were requested to the scene, according to fire officials. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.