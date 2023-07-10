Indio Police Continue Search for Suspect in Graduation Party Shooting

What started as a celebration turned deadly. Shortly after midnight early Saturday morning, officers with the Indio Police Department received a call about a shooting. "When officers were en route, they found out that there were people injured from gunshot wounds," Indio Police Departments Administrative Officer Benjamin Guitron said. "When the officers arrived, they did find a male adult who had been a victim of a gunshot wound that was non responsive. Indio, CAL FIRE personnel and paramedics began treating the victim but he passed away." Three juveniles were also struck by gunfire but were quickly treated at a hospital for non-life threatening injuries. All of this happening in the usually quiet gated community of Bella Vida at Shadow Hills. "It’s a nice community," Guitron continued. "Many of our communities in that area and the surrounding area, it’s a nice area. Unfortunately, you just can’t predict when situations come up. It was a party of celebration for high school graduate going on to college and unfortunately, this is what happened." But since there were many people in attendance, investigators continue to comb through evidence as the whereabouts of who is responsible is still unknown. "There were multiple people there so detectives that responded to take over the case from patrol officers had a lot of interviews and a lot of statements that they’re going through at this time," Guitron explained. Not knowing the specifics on the suspect’s relationship to the victims other than attending the event, this remains a very active investigation. If you have any information about this incident, please contact the Indio Police Department at (760) 391-4051 or Coachella Valley Crime Stoppers (760) 341-STOP (7867).