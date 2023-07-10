New Trial Date for Trio Accused in Burglary-Murder at Anza Marijuana Grow

MURRIETA (CNS) – An Oct. 2 trial date was confirmed Monday for three convicted felons accused of killing a 64-year-old man who interrupted a break- in at his Anza home, where he was cultivating cannabis for sale. Jody Lynn Came Miller, 48, of Rancho Cucamonga, James Max Robinson, 42, of San Bernardino, and Jesse Robert Thurbush, 32, of Victorville allegedly killed James Cidney Brown in 2019. All three are charged with murder, attempted murder, burglary, attempted robbery and false imprisonment, with special circumstance allegations of killing in the course of a burglary and killing during the commission of a robbery. Miller is additionally charged with sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations. The trio was originally slated for trial in April, but one of the defense attorneys declared an undisclosed conflict that required a postponement. During a status hearing Monday at the Southwest Justice Center in Murrieta, Riverside County Superior Court Judge John Monterosso conferred with the prosecution and defense regarding a new schedule for proceedings, and all sides agreed on the first week of October. Miller is being held without bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, while her two co-defendants are each being held without bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Wally Clear, the trio, and possibly others who have yet to be identified, allegedly forced their way into Brown’s home in the 39000 block of El Toro Road on the night of Nov. 3, 2019. When the victim confronted them, the defendants allegedly opened fire with handguns, killing him on the spot, according to investigators. Clear alleged Brown was using his property to illegally cultivate marijuana, and the defendants evidently intended to steal raw and processed product. It is unclear how much they allegedly carried away. The victim’s remains were discovered hours later. After Central Homicide Unit detectives searched the grounds, the illegal grow was razed, and all remaining cannabis was seized and destroyed, according to Clear. The investigation spanned almost 18 months before Miller and Thurbush were identified as alleged perpetrators and arrested in April 2021. Robinson was taken into custody weeks later. According to court records, all three defendants have prior burglary convictions. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.