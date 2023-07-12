Local Boxer Tito Sanchez looks to remain undefeated in Puerto Rico

Cathedral City Native Jose "Tito" Sanchez (10-0, 6 KO’s) looks to remain undefeated in the 2023 Econo Championship Series. He’s going toe-to-toe with Puerto Rican Carlos "Purin" Caraballo (15-2, 14 KO) to 10 rounds for the vacant World Boxing (WBC) Latino Continental Championship belt. The fight is set for Wednesday, July 12th at the Wyndham Grand Rio Mar in Rio Grande. His family is down there with him to support his upcoming fight including his brother Leo ‘Bazooka’ Sanchez, who is also a knockout artist. He will also have well-decorated professional boxing coach Joel Diaz in his corner. Tito and Leo both train at the Diaz Brothers Training Camp in Indio.