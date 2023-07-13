SoCal Weather Briefing Thursday July 13, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! An Excessive Heat Warning has been posted for most of SoCal — including the Coachella Valley — through Tuesday. A strengthening upper-level high pressure center over SoCal will push Palm Springs from 115° this afternoon to 121° this Sunday. If you must be outside, limit your time under the Sun, and stay hydrated! Stay safe! @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings