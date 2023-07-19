PSUSD & American Red Cross Help Families Impacted by DHS RV Park Fire

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – American Red Cross volunteers and school officials Wednesday were helping families who were displaced by a three-alarm fire at the Country Squire RV Park in Desert Hot Springs that destroyed nine trailers and 12 vehicles. "Our volunteers continue to help those affected by the #PalmIC multi- family fire," American Red Cross officials wrote in a statement Wednesday morning. "So far, we have provided emergency lodging, meals and additional support to 51 evacuees. The Desert Hot Springs High School remains open for those in need." In addition to support from American Red Cross volunteers, a food and clothing drive will be held until 4 p.m. Wednesday and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday at Desert Springs Middle School, 66755 Two Bunch Palms Trail, according to school officials. If you are interested in donating or more information you can click here. "Items can be dropped off at DSMS at the times listed … or in a van out front of the school," school officials wrote in a statement. "Let’s pull together as a community and help our families." The Palm Springs Unified School District announced Wednesday that its foundation had set up a fund at secure.qgiv.com/for/familyfirefund/ which can be used to buy gift cards to assist families who lost their homes in the mobile home park fire. Firefighters responded to the fire at 12:34 p.m. Tuesday in the 66400 block of Dillon Road, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Due to the presence of a 500-gallon propane tank, around 100 people were evacuated from trailer park. Nine trailers and 12 vehicles were destroyed by the flames, while 59 other mobile homes were damaged, according to fire officials. The Desert Hot Springs Library, 14380 Palm Drive, was also established as an evacuation and cooling center and the Desert Hot Springs Police Department requested a SunLine Transit bus to act as a mobile cooling center for residents while firefighters were battling the blaze. Crews from the Cathedral City, Hemet, Palm Springs and Soboba fire departments responded to the scene to help in the firefight. The fire was contained by 4:15 p.m., fire officials said. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.