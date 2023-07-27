Palm Springs Art Museum Concludes Cocktail Cinema Series With `Selena’

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The Palm Springs Art Museum’s free Cocktail Cinema will conclude Thursday evening with its last screening in its summer film series. The last screening in the series will begin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the museum’s Annenberg Theater, 101 Museum Drive, according to a museum officials. Though entry will ultimately be based on a first-come first-served basis, attendees must register in advance at store.psmuseum.org/cocktail-cinema/. "Our final film, `Selena,’ recounts the tragic life of the celebrated young artist whose music is credited as helping to redefine Latin music and its subgenres Tejano, cumbia and Latin pop," museum officials wrote in a statement. "Before the film, meet up with friends for cocktail hour and purchase a specialty drink inspired by the film crafted by PSBS and That’s The Spirit Mobile Bar." The film series ran biweekly on Thursdays since June 15 and featured four films with iconic soundtracks reflecting specific times and places, museum officials said. Each film will be paired with a specially crafted cocktail prepared by That’s The Spirit Mobile Bar.. The series began with a viewing of "Queen and Slim" and continued June 29 with "Pulp Fiction," and "Moonlight" July 13 at the museum’s Annenberg Theater. The film series is presented in association with the Palm Springs International Film Society. Free admission into the museum is offered Thursday nights from 5p.m. to 8 p.m. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.