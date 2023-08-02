Top Rated Restaurants in the Coachella Valley

If your a food reviewer, Yelp has your back. The top rated restaurants according to Food Reviewer will help you save time by going to the very best the Valley has to offer. Palm Spring’s "Chef Tanya’s Kitchen" ranks as the most liked restaurant in the city according to Yelp reviews. In Desert Hot Springs it’s "Taste of India" will have you tasing all of the delicious flavors India has to offer. A full list of all of Coachella Valley’s top rated restaurants can be found here (not in order of rating): Hoja Blanca It’s A Wrap Restaurante Los Primos Arroyo’s Cafe Deli & Mo Kuma Catering Frisky Business Palm Springs Cat Cafe Majestic Tacos Wrap Houz Weenee Roadhouse Palm Springs Drag Brunch Holiday House Dragon Cafe Chef Tanya’s Kitchen Haus of Pizza Gabino’s Creperie Le Fern Outside The Masa uniQue bite eatery VFW Post 1534 The Lunch Spot Freddie’s Kitchen at the Cole Swiss Cafe Bakery & Marketplace Diana’s Bakery Angie’s Deli The Front Porch Mr. B’s Subs Meester Zebra C’los Breakfast Republic MD Burger Spot To find all of these restaurant locations, hours and more, go to the Yelp website here.