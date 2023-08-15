Desert Recreation District To Host East Valley Loteria Nights

Desert Recreation District are excited to welcome the community to join them for a week of Loteria fun across various sites. All ages are welcome to the these free events. They will have refreshments and prizes! Locations and times are listed below: Oasis del Desierto Park 88-775 Ave. 76, 0asis – Monday, August 21 from 6 – 7:30pm North Shore Beach & Yacht Club 99-155 Sea View Dr., North Shore – Tuesday, August 22 from 6 – 7:30pm Jerry Rummonds’ Community & Senior Center 87-229 Church St. Thermal – Wednesday, August 23 from 6 – 7:30pm Mecca Community Center 65-250 Coahuilla St, Mecca – Thursday August 24 from 6 – 7:30pm Bagdouma Community Center 51-251 Douma St., Coachella – Friday, August 25 from 6 – 7:30pm For more information or to register, visit MyReacreationDistrict.com or call (760) 347-3484